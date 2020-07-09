Rent Calculator
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:35 PM
Location
13149 Guerin Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home offers large formal area off entry way and family room, eat in kitchen, fence backyard. Currently occupied available for move in 6-7
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13149 Guerin Drive have any available units?
13149 Guerin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13149 Guerin Drive have?
Some of 13149 Guerin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13149 Guerin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13149 Guerin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13149 Guerin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13149 Guerin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 13149 Guerin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13149 Guerin Drive offers parking.
Does 13149 Guerin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13149 Guerin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13149 Guerin Drive have a pool?
No, 13149 Guerin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13149 Guerin Drive have accessible units?
No, 13149 Guerin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13149 Guerin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13149 Guerin Drive has units with dishwashers.
