Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13149 Barbarosa

13149 Barbarosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13149 Barbarosa Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently update 4 bedroom 2 bath house. Brand new paint, floors and appliances. Great neighbor and easy access to all Frisco has to offer. Split floor plan with lots of space perfect for a family to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13149 Barbarosa have any available units?
13149 Barbarosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13149 Barbarosa have?
Some of 13149 Barbarosa's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13149 Barbarosa currently offering any rent specials?
13149 Barbarosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13149 Barbarosa pet-friendly?
No, 13149 Barbarosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13149 Barbarosa offer parking?
Yes, 13149 Barbarosa offers parking.
Does 13149 Barbarosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13149 Barbarosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13149 Barbarosa have a pool?
No, 13149 Barbarosa does not have a pool.
Does 13149 Barbarosa have accessible units?
No, 13149 Barbarosa does not have accessible units.
Does 13149 Barbarosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13149 Barbarosa has units with dishwashers.

