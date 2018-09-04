Recently update 4 bedroom 2 bath house. Brand new paint, floors and appliances. Great neighbor and easy access to all Frisco has to offer. Split floor plan with lots of space perfect for a family to enjoy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 13149 Barbarosa have?
Some of 13149 Barbarosa's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
