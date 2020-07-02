Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13108 Sewanee Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13108 Sewanee Drive
13108 Sewanee Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13108 Sewanee Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that shows like a model. Home is in great condition and is awaiting a tenant who will appreciate this lovely home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13108 Sewanee Drive have any available units?
13108 Sewanee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13108 Sewanee Drive have?
Some of 13108 Sewanee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13108 Sewanee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13108 Sewanee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13108 Sewanee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13108 Sewanee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 13108 Sewanee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13108 Sewanee Drive offers parking.
Does 13108 Sewanee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13108 Sewanee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13108 Sewanee Drive have a pool?
No, 13108 Sewanee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13108 Sewanee Drive have accessible units?
No, 13108 Sewanee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13108 Sewanee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13108 Sewanee Drive has units with dishwashers.
