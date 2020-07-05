HUGE FAMILY ROOM, PRIVATE MASTER IN BACK WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, SECONDARY BEDROOMS GENEROUSLY SIZED WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE! SEE SALESPERSON FOR FULL LIST OF FEATURES AND AMENITIES. NO PETS PLEASE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13101 Prelude Drive have any available units?
13101 Prelude Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
What amenities does 13101 Prelude Drive have?
Some of 13101 Prelude Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13101 Prelude Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13101 Prelude Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.