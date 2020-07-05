All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:10 AM

13085 Minnow Way

13085 Minnow Way · No Longer Available
Location

13085 Minnow Way, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

walk in closets
playground
game room
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
playground
Fantastic 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home With Open Floor Plan! - Fantastic 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home With Open Floor Plan! The open living room reveals a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and built-in microwave. Guest bedroom situated downstairs with bath. Upstairs, is a huge game room. Large master suite with dual sinks and his and her WIC's, garden tub and separate walk-in shower. Expansive low maintenance back yard steps to Panther Creek Nature Preserve with walk and bike trails. Community playground, 3 minutes to prosper and 380. McKinney is less than 5 miles sway. Frisco ISD

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2317875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13085 Minnow Way have any available units?
13085 Minnow Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?

What amenities does 13085 Minnow Way have?
Some of 13085 Minnow Way's amenities include walk in closets, playground, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13085 Minnow Way currently offering any rent specials?
13085 Minnow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13085 Minnow Way pet-friendly?
No, 13085 Minnow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13085 Minnow Way offer parking?
No, 13085 Minnow Way does not offer parking.
Does 13085 Minnow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13085 Minnow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13085 Minnow Way have a pool?
No, 13085 Minnow Way does not have a pool.
Does 13085 Minnow Way have accessible units?
No, 13085 Minnow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13085 Minnow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13085 Minnow Way does not have units with dishwashers.

