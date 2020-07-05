All apartments in Frisco
13073 Prelude Drive
13073 Prelude Drive

13073 Prelude Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13073 Prelude Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Beautiful three bedroom home located in North Frisco. Kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms located on the second floor along with an additional living area. Large master bedroom and bathroom that has a separate tub and shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13073 Prelude Drive have any available units?
13073 Prelude Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13073 Prelude Drive have?
Some of 13073 Prelude Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13073 Prelude Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13073 Prelude Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13073 Prelude Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13073 Prelude Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13073 Prelude Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13073 Prelude Drive offers parking.
Does 13073 Prelude Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13073 Prelude Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13073 Prelude Drive have a pool?
No, 13073 Prelude Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13073 Prelude Drive have accessible units?
No, 13073 Prelude Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13073 Prelude Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13073 Prelude Drive has units with dishwashers.

