Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:28 PM

13066 Ambrose Drive

13066 Ambrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13066 Ambrose Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 4 bedrooms with plenty of room for everyone. Great neighborhood kid friendly , great schools a must see to believe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13066 Ambrose Drive have any available units?
13066 Ambrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 13066 Ambrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13066 Ambrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13066 Ambrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13066 Ambrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13066 Ambrose Drive offer parking?
No, 13066 Ambrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13066 Ambrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13066 Ambrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13066 Ambrose Drive have a pool?
No, 13066 Ambrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13066 Ambrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 13066 Ambrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13066 Ambrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13066 Ambrose Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13066 Ambrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13066 Ambrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

