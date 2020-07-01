13062 Minnow Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 2-story home located in Creekside At Preston, Frisco ISD. 2007 built 2,667 sq ft. House includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 spacious living areas, an upstairs game room, & 2-car garage! Upgrades include beautiful hardwoods throughout, cozy wood burning family room fireplace, fresh designer paint tones, art niches, surround sound wiring, and MORE! Open gourmet island kitchen boasts granite-like counter tops with a ceramic tile back splash, an abundance of bright white cabinetry, electric range. Landlord provides refrigerator, washer and dryer for the convenience of the tenant