13062 Minnow Way

Amenities
Gorgeous 2-story home located in Creekside At Preston, Frisco ISD. 2007 built 2,667 sq ft. House includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 spacious living areas, an upstairs game room, & 2-car garage! Upgrades include beautiful hardwoods throughout, cozy wood burning family room fireplace, fresh designer paint tones, art niches, surround sound wiring, and MORE! Open gourmet island kitchen boasts granite-like counter tops with a ceramic tile back splash, an abundance of bright white cabinetry, electric range. Landlord provides refrigerator, washer and dryer for the convenience of the tenant