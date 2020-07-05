Rent Calculator
13060 Janet Drive
13060 Janet Drive
13060 Janet Dr
No Longer Available
Location
13060 Janet Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Flexible on moving in and moving out date. Potential to lease for longer period.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13060 Janet Drive have any available units?
13060 Janet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 13060 Janet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13060 Janet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13060 Janet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13060 Janet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 13060 Janet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13060 Janet Drive offers parking.
Does 13060 Janet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13060 Janet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13060 Janet Drive have a pool?
No, 13060 Janet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13060 Janet Drive have accessible units?
No, 13060 Janet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13060 Janet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13060 Janet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13060 Janet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13060 Janet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
