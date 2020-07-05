Rent Calculator
13059 Cowper Drive
13059 Cowper Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13059 Cowper Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
The 2 story has a large master, bath with garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. A game-media room with 2 additional bedrooms are located upstairs. the house also boasts a BIG backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13059 Cowper Drive have any available units?
13059 Cowper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13059 Cowper Drive have?
Some of 13059 Cowper Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets.
Amenities section
.
Is 13059 Cowper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13059 Cowper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13059 Cowper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13059 Cowper Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 13059 Cowper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13059 Cowper Drive offers parking.
Does 13059 Cowper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13059 Cowper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13059 Cowper Drive have a pool?
No, 13059 Cowper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13059 Cowper Drive have accessible units?
No, 13059 Cowper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13059 Cowper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13059 Cowper Drive has units with dishwashers.
