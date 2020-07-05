13059 Cowper Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

The 2 story has a large master, bath with garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. A game-media room with 2 additional bedrooms are located upstairs. the house also boasts a BIG backyard