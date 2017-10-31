Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13054 Sewanee Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13054 Sewanee Drive
13054 Sewanee Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13054 Sewanee Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13054 Sewanee Drive have any available units?
13054 Sewanee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13054 Sewanee Drive have?
Some of 13054 Sewanee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13054 Sewanee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13054 Sewanee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13054 Sewanee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13054 Sewanee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 13054 Sewanee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13054 Sewanee Drive offers parking.
Does 13054 Sewanee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13054 Sewanee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13054 Sewanee Drive have a pool?
No, 13054 Sewanee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13054 Sewanee Drive have accessible units?
No, 13054 Sewanee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13054 Sewanee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13054 Sewanee Drive has units with dishwashers.
