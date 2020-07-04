13036 Five Bar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning Richwoods 4 bed 4 bath 2 story home. Granite kitchen counter tops with SS appliances specially double oven, Large island w sink and lots of storage. Wood floors, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, recessed lighting, high ceilings, surround sound, media room, and spacious game room on the second floor, winter wardrobe, water softener system installed in the garage. Covered patio in back. Gated Community exquisite and highly desired. Conveniently located minutes from Stonebriar mall, shopping & Sam Rayburn 121 Tollway.