Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:15 PM

13036 Five Bar Drive

13036 Five Bar Drive
Location

13036 Five Bar Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning Richwoods 4 bed 4 bath 2 story home. Granite kitchen counter tops with SS appliances specially double oven, Large island w sink and lots of storage. Wood floors, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, recessed lighting, high ceilings, surround sound, media room, and spacious game room on the second floor, winter wardrobe, water softener system installed in the garage. Covered patio in back. Gated Community exquisite and highly desired. Conveniently located minutes from Stonebriar mall, shopping & Sam Rayburn 121 Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13036 Five Bar Drive have any available units?
13036 Five Bar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13036 Five Bar Drive have?
Some of 13036 Five Bar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13036 Five Bar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13036 Five Bar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13036 Five Bar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13036 Five Bar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13036 Five Bar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13036 Five Bar Drive offers parking.
Does 13036 Five Bar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13036 Five Bar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13036 Five Bar Drive have a pool?
No, 13036 Five Bar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13036 Five Bar Drive have accessible units?
No, 13036 Five Bar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13036 Five Bar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13036 Five Bar Drive has units with dishwashers.

