13019 Lanier Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful & well cared for home. Home is full of upgrades and in pristine condition. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances, huge chef's island, and loads of cabinets. 3 Car Garage!! The floor plan is open and perfect with a large master bedroom with huge closet. 3 bedrooms with a study area that could be a fourth bedroom if needed. Home is located on a corner lot with a perfect view of the greenbelt across the street. Covered back patio gives great view of the green belt. Exemplary Frisco Schools & easy access to Preston Rd. & the North Dallas Tollway. Tankless hot water system. NOTE: Home is Tenant occupied even though photos show it vacant. Pets are on a case by case basis.