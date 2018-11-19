All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13019 Lanier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13019 Lanier Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:41 AM

13019 Lanier Drive

13019 Lanier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13019 Lanier Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful & well cared for home. Home is full of upgrades and in pristine condition. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances, huge chef's island, and loads of cabinets. 3 Car Garage!! The floor plan is open and perfect with a large master bedroom with huge closet. 3 bedrooms with a study area that could be a fourth bedroom if needed. Home is located on a corner lot with a perfect view of the greenbelt across the street. Covered back patio gives great view of the green belt. Exemplary Frisco Schools & easy access to Preston Rd. & the North Dallas Tollway. Tankless hot water system. NOTE: Home is Tenant occupied even though photos show it vacant. Pets are on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13019 Lanier Drive have any available units?
13019 Lanier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13019 Lanier Drive have?
Some of 13019 Lanier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13019 Lanier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13019 Lanier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13019 Lanier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13019 Lanier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13019 Lanier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13019 Lanier Drive offers parking.
Does 13019 Lanier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13019 Lanier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13019 Lanier Drive have a pool?
No, 13019 Lanier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13019 Lanier Drive have accessible units?
No, 13019 Lanier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13019 Lanier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13019 Lanier Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District