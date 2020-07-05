All apartments in Frisco
12984 Vassar Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:29 PM

12984 Vassar Drive

12984 Vassar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12984 Vassar Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*BOM*Adorable well maintained 3 BR home in sought after Frisco ISD*Spacious kitchen with granite counters opens to family room and breakfast nook with wood burning fireplace**Formal Living & dining rooms*Oversized master BR with WIC*separate tub & shower*Spacious secondary sleeping rooms*Cozy backyard with for low maintenance*Ready & available for quick move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12984 Vassar Drive have any available units?
12984 Vassar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12984 Vassar Drive have?
Some of 12984 Vassar Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12984 Vassar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12984 Vassar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12984 Vassar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12984 Vassar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12984 Vassar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12984 Vassar Drive offers parking.
Does 12984 Vassar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12984 Vassar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12984 Vassar Drive have a pool?
No, 12984 Vassar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12984 Vassar Drive have accessible units?
No, 12984 Vassar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12984 Vassar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12984 Vassar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

