All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12983 Cowper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12983 Cowper Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

12983 Cowper Drive

12983 Cowper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12983 Cowper Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom house in Frisco available for lease. Recently remodeled. new high density carpet, ceramic titles, and paint. House near bus stop to local schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12983 Cowper Drive have any available units?
12983 Cowper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12983 Cowper Drive have?
Some of 12983 Cowper Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12983 Cowper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12983 Cowper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12983 Cowper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12983 Cowper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12983 Cowper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12983 Cowper Drive offers parking.
Does 12983 Cowper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12983 Cowper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12983 Cowper Drive have a pool?
No, 12983 Cowper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12983 Cowper Drive have accessible units?
No, 12983 Cowper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12983 Cowper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12983 Cowper Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District