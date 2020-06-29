Rent Calculator
12983 Cowper Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
1 of 21
12983 Cowper Drive
12983 Cowper Drive
No Longer Available
Location
12983 Cowper Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom house in Frisco available for lease. Recently remodeled. new high density carpet, ceramic titles, and paint. House near bus stop to local schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12983 Cowper Drive have any available units?
12983 Cowper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12983 Cowper Drive have?
Some of 12983 Cowper Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12983 Cowper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12983 Cowper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12983 Cowper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12983 Cowper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 12983 Cowper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12983 Cowper Drive offers parking.
Does 12983 Cowper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12983 Cowper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12983 Cowper Drive have a pool?
No, 12983 Cowper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12983 Cowper Drive have accessible units?
No, 12983 Cowper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12983 Cowper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12983 Cowper Drive has units with dishwashers.
