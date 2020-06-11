Rent Calculator
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12949 Cowper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12949 Cowper Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 10:44 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12949 Cowper Drive
12949 Cowper Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12949 Cowper Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12949 Cowper Drive have any available units?
12949 Cowper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12949 Cowper Drive have?
Some of 12949 Cowper Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12949 Cowper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12949 Cowper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12949 Cowper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12949 Cowper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 12949 Cowper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12949 Cowper Drive offers parking.
Does 12949 Cowper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12949 Cowper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12949 Cowper Drive have a pool?
No, 12949 Cowper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12949 Cowper Drive have accessible units?
No, 12949 Cowper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12949 Cowper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12949 Cowper Drive has units with dishwashers.
