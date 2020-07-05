All apartments in Frisco
12946 Sewanee Drive

12946 Sewanee Drive
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12946 Sewanee Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Live in Luxury. Loaded with extras, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of ceramic tile flooring, fireplace, Huge gameroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12946 Sewanee Drive have any available units?
12946 Sewanee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12946 Sewanee Drive have?
Some of 12946 Sewanee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12946 Sewanee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12946 Sewanee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12946 Sewanee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12946 Sewanee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12946 Sewanee Drive offer parking?
No, 12946 Sewanee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12946 Sewanee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12946 Sewanee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12946 Sewanee Drive have a pool?
No, 12946 Sewanee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12946 Sewanee Drive have accessible units?
No, 12946 Sewanee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12946 Sewanee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12946 Sewanee Drive has units with dishwashers.

