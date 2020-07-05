All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12900 Vassar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12900 Vassar Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:18 AM

12900 Vassar Drive

12900 Vassar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12900 Vassar Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very Cute home located in quiet street at popular Creekside at Preston Subdivision, Frisco ISD. Open Floor plan, Newly Painted, Large rooms through out the house. Master bathroom features, dual sinks, separate tub and stall shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12900 Vassar Drive have any available units?
12900 Vassar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 12900 Vassar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12900 Vassar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12900 Vassar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12900 Vassar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12900 Vassar Drive offer parking?
No, 12900 Vassar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12900 Vassar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12900 Vassar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12900 Vassar Drive have a pool?
No, 12900 Vassar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12900 Vassar Drive have accessible units?
No, 12900 Vassar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12900 Vassar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12900 Vassar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12900 Vassar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12900 Vassar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District