12900 Vassar Drive

Very Cute home located in quiet street at popular Creekside at Preston Subdivision, Frisco ISD. Open Floor plan, Newly Painted, Large rooms through out the house. Master bathroom features, dual sinks, separate tub and stall shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
