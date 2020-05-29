All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 30 2019

12842 Gillon Drive

Location

12842 Gillon Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This charming three bedroom, 2 bath home in Creekside at Preston offers a security system, irrigation system, oak cabinetry throughout, open floor plan and a fireplace in living room. Refrigerator provided by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12842 Gillon Drive have any available units?
12842 Gillon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12842 Gillon Drive have?
Some of 12842 Gillon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12842 Gillon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12842 Gillon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12842 Gillon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12842 Gillon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12842 Gillon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12842 Gillon Drive offers parking.
Does 12842 Gillon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12842 Gillon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12842 Gillon Drive have a pool?
No, 12842 Gillon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12842 Gillon Drive have accessible units?
No, 12842 Gillon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12842 Gillon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12842 Gillon Drive has units with dishwashers.

