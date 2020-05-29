12842 Gillon Drive

This charming three bedroom, 2 bath home in Creekside at Preston offers a security system, irrigation system, oak cabinetry throughout, open floor plan and a fireplace in living room. Refrigerator provided by landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
