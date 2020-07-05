Rent Calculator
All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12838 Vassar Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12838 Vassar Drive
12838 Vassar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12838 Vassar Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home with large living and 2 dining areas. large master suite with garden tub and separate shower. Laminate flooring in living and formal dining. Great location near Preston and Eldorado.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12838 Vassar Drive have any available units?
12838 Vassar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12838 Vassar Drive have?
Some of 12838 Vassar Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12838 Vassar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12838 Vassar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12838 Vassar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12838 Vassar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 12838 Vassar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12838 Vassar Drive offers parking.
Does 12838 Vassar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12838 Vassar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12838 Vassar Drive have a pool?
No, 12838 Vassar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12838 Vassar Drive have accessible units?
No, 12838 Vassar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12838 Vassar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12838 Vassar Drive has units with dishwashers.
