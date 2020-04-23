12814 Gillon Drive

Wood & tile flooring - no carpet. 2 LAs, 2 Dining areas, 3-BR with split master, Large kitchen, DW and Smooth-top stove. Covered patio for summertime fun and cookouts. Frisco ISD. Refrig and W-D negotiable
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
