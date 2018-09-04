Rent Calculator
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12585 Ducks Landing
12585 Ducks Landing
·
No Longer Available
Location
12585 Ducks Landing, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12585 Ducks Landing have any available units?
12585 Ducks Landing doesn't have any available units at this time.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12585 Ducks Landing have?
Some of 12585 Ducks Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 12585 Ducks Landing currently offering any rent specials?
12585 Ducks Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12585 Ducks Landing pet-friendly?
No, 12585 Ducks Landing is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 12585 Ducks Landing offer parking?
Yes, 12585 Ducks Landing offers parking.
Does 12585 Ducks Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12585 Ducks Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12585 Ducks Landing have a pool?
No, 12585 Ducks Landing does not have a pool.
Does 12585 Ducks Landing have accessible units?
No, 12585 Ducks Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 12585 Ducks Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12585 Ducks Landing has units with dishwashers.
