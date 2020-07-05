12453 Tyler Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking playground

Open Floor plan 5 Bedrooms, 3.1 Bathrooms, soaring 20ft. ceilings 1st floor, with engineered wood floors throughout downstairs and Master Bedrm is located across from Greenbelt. Large open Kitchen Breakfast area with Island, Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop & Fridge. 2 Generous sized Living Areas. Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis. Includes Water Softener & Reverse Osmosis Filtration System. Within walking distance to Exemplary Elementary & Middle schools, community skate park, playground, soccer & cricket fields. FRISCO ISD