Frisco, TX
12453 Tyler Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:44 PM

12453 Tyler Drive

12453 Tyler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12453 Tyler Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
Open Floor plan 5 Bedrooms, 3.1 Bathrooms, soaring 20ft. ceilings 1st floor, with engineered wood floors throughout downstairs and Master Bedrm is located across from Greenbelt. Large open Kitchen Breakfast area with Island, Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop & Fridge. 2 Generous sized Living Areas. Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis. Includes Water Softener & Reverse Osmosis Filtration System. Within walking distance to Exemplary Elementary & Middle schools, community skate park, playground, soccer & cricket fields. FRISCO ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12453 Tyler Drive have any available units?
12453 Tyler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12453 Tyler Drive have?
Some of 12453 Tyler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12453 Tyler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12453 Tyler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12453 Tyler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12453 Tyler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12453 Tyler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12453 Tyler Drive offers parking.
Does 12453 Tyler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12453 Tyler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12453 Tyler Drive have a pool?
No, 12453 Tyler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12453 Tyler Drive have accessible units?
No, 12453 Tyler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12453 Tyler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12453 Tyler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

