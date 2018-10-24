12430 Ridgetop Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 05/08/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bth + office in Frisco ISD - Property Id: 4015



EXCELLENTLY LAID LAYOUT HOME IN EXEMPLARY FRISCO ISD: feels spacious & cozy. Handscraped hardwood floors throughout living, breakfast & hallway. Gas cooktop, 42 inch maple cabinets, farmhouse sink, breakfast easily seats 6, 3 bedrooms & home office or 4th bedroom. Master is 16x15 means room for king size bed. Large walkin closets. Rear entry garage. Front yard has great flower beds perfect for spring flowers. Walking distance to local park. Pets allowed, require extra fee. Currently tenant occupied but is available for showings. Available for move in May 8. Contact me to schedule a showing.

