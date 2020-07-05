Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12414 Rosedown Lane
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12414 Rosedown Lane
12414 Rosedown Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
12414 Rosedown Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12414 Rosedown Lane have any available units?
12414 Rosedown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12414 Rosedown Lane have?
Some of 12414 Rosedown Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 12414 Rosedown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12414 Rosedown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12414 Rosedown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12414 Rosedown Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 12414 Rosedown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12414 Rosedown Lane offers parking.
Does 12414 Rosedown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12414 Rosedown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12414 Rosedown Lane have a pool?
No, 12414 Rosedown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12414 Rosedown Lane have accessible units?
No, 12414 Rosedown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12414 Rosedown Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12414 Rosedown Lane has units with dishwashers.
