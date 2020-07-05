All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:33 AM

12414 Rosedown Lane

12414 Rosedown Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12414 Rosedown Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12414 Rosedown Lane have any available units?
12414 Rosedown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12414 Rosedown Lane have?
Some of 12414 Rosedown Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12414 Rosedown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12414 Rosedown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12414 Rosedown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12414 Rosedown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12414 Rosedown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12414 Rosedown Lane offers parking.
Does 12414 Rosedown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12414 Rosedown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12414 Rosedown Lane have a pool?
No, 12414 Rosedown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12414 Rosedown Lane have accessible units?
No, 12414 Rosedown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12414 Rosedown Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12414 Rosedown Lane has units with dishwashers.

