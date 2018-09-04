Rent Calculator
12399 Ridgetop Circle
12399 Ridgetop Circle
Location
12399 Ridgetop Circle, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home in Frisco. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home also has a study with french doors !Two living and Two dining area lots of upgrade custom kitchen cabinets with back splash. must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12399 Ridgetop Circle have any available units?
12399 Ridgetop Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12399 Ridgetop Circle have?
Some of 12399 Ridgetop Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12399 Ridgetop Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12399 Ridgetop Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12399 Ridgetop Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12399 Ridgetop Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 12399 Ridgetop Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12399 Ridgetop Circle offers parking.
Does 12399 Ridgetop Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12399 Ridgetop Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12399 Ridgetop Circle have a pool?
No, 12399 Ridgetop Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12399 Ridgetop Circle have accessible units?
No, 12399 Ridgetop Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12399 Ridgetop Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12399 Ridgetop Circle has units with dishwashers.
