Frisco, TX
12373 Payne Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12373 Payne Street

12373 Payne St · No Longer Available
Location

12373 Payne St, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous East facing home with huge yard and 3 cars garage in great Frisco location. This well maintained ideal for family with 4 bdrm, 3.5 bath, study and formal dining. Spacious kitchen open to vaulted living room with lots of windows. Kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces and granite counter tops, SS appliances and vent hood. New Roof 2018 and energy efficient home with radiant barrier. Exclusive community pool, playground. Excellent location and schools. Close to Dallas Tollway and Eldorado Pkwy. ** Home also available for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12373 Payne Street have any available units?
12373 Payne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12373 Payne Street have?
Some of 12373 Payne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12373 Payne Street currently offering any rent specials?
12373 Payne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12373 Payne Street pet-friendly?
No, 12373 Payne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12373 Payne Street offer parking?
Yes, 12373 Payne Street offers parking.
Does 12373 Payne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12373 Payne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12373 Payne Street have a pool?
Yes, 12373 Payne Street has a pool.
Does 12373 Payne Street have accessible units?
No, 12373 Payne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12373 Payne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12373 Payne Street has units with dishwashers.

