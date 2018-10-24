12373 Payne Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous East facing home with huge yard and 3 cars garage in great Frisco location. This well maintained ideal for family with 4 bdrm, 3.5 bath, study and formal dining. Spacious kitchen open to vaulted living room with lots of windows. Kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces and granite counter tops, SS appliances and vent hood. New Roof 2018 and energy efficient home with radiant barrier. Exclusive community pool, playground. Excellent location and schools. Close to Dallas Tollway and Eldorado Pkwy. ** Home also available for Sale.