All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12372 Latigo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12372 Latigo Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:42 AM

12372 Latigo Drive

12372 Latigo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12372 Latigo Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nicely updated one story home with great pool in Frisco Heights. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, granite countertops, gas cooktop, laminate wood flooring, large backyard and pool. Great property and neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12372 Latigo Drive have any available units?
12372 Latigo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12372 Latigo Drive have?
Some of 12372 Latigo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12372 Latigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12372 Latigo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12372 Latigo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12372 Latigo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12372 Latigo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12372 Latigo Drive offers parking.
Does 12372 Latigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12372 Latigo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12372 Latigo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12372 Latigo Drive has a pool.
Does 12372 Latigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 12372 Latigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12372 Latigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12372 Latigo Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District