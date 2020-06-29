12372 Latigo Drive

Nicely updated one story home with great pool in Frisco Heights. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, granite countertops, gas cooktop, laminate wood flooring, large backyard and pool. Great property and neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
