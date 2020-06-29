All apartments in Frisco
12372 Latigo Drive
12372 Latigo Drive

12372 Latigo Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12372 Latigo Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nicely updated one story home with great pool in Frisco Heights. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, granite countertops, gas cooktop, laminate wood flooring, large backyard and pool. Great property and neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12372 Latigo Drive have any available units?
12372 Latigo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12372 Latigo Drive have?
Some of 12372 Latigo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12372 Latigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12372 Latigo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12372 Latigo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12372 Latigo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12372 Latigo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12372 Latigo Drive offers parking.
Does 12372 Latigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12372 Latigo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12372 Latigo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12372 Latigo Drive has a pool.
Does 12372 Latigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 12372 Latigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12372 Latigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12372 Latigo Drive has units with dishwashers.

