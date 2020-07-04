Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:53 AM
12339 Cajun Drive
12339 Cajun Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12339 Cajun Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12339 Cajun Drive have any available units?
12339 Cajun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 12339 Cajun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12339 Cajun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12339 Cajun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12339 Cajun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 12339 Cajun Drive offer parking?
No, 12339 Cajun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12339 Cajun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12339 Cajun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12339 Cajun Drive have a pool?
No, 12339 Cajun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12339 Cajun Drive have accessible units?
No, 12339 Cajun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12339 Cajun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12339 Cajun Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12339 Cajun Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12339 Cajun Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
