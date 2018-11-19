12334 Ridgetop Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with fresh looks and located in a desirable subdivision in Frisco, close to Hwy 121, and Stonebriar Mall and Custer Rd Shopping. House has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, elegant stone accent fireplace. Rooms painted in the last 2 months. Lots of windows allow natural light in and make this lovely home bright. Open floor plan, Formica countertops, Wood floors, surround sound, landscaping, black appliances, ceiling fans and light fixtures. 3rd bedroom is an office w french drs. Refrigerator stays with home. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.