12326 Ducks Lndg

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in highly sought after Greyhawk. Beautiful drive up in this neighborhood! Open kitchen with sink in the island, 42' upper cabinets, ample granite countertops, lovely backsplash. Upgraded light fixtures, and rich cabinetry looks out over family room and breakfast area. Great floor plan w no wasted space & large rooms. Formal dining & study are located off the foyer. Downstairs bedroom makes great guest room. Huge Gameroom upstairs too! Oversized Master suite w sitting area. Arbor covered patio & board on board fencing. Home offers 3 car garage. The garage has tons of shelving for storage. The home also has a storage building in the backyard. GreyHawk is one of Friscoâs 5 Star Neighborhoods There are play areas, open spaces, gazebos and three community swimming pools, one with a splash pad. Pets are case by case fees may apply.