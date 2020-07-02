All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12326 Ducks Lndg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12326 Ducks Lndg
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:01 AM

12326 Ducks Lndg

12326 Ducks Landing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12326 Ducks Landing, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in highly sought after Greyhawk. Beautiful drive up in this neighborhood! Open kitchen with sink in the island, 42' upper cabinets, ample granite countertops, lovely backsplash. Upgraded light fixtures, and rich cabinetry looks out over family room and breakfast area. Great floor plan w no wasted space & large rooms. Formal dining & study are located off the foyer. Downstairs bedroom makes great guest room. Huge Gameroom upstairs too! Oversized Master suite w sitting area. Arbor covered patio & board on board fencing. Home offers 3 car garage. The garage has tons of shelving for storage. The home also has a storage building in the backyard. GreyHawk is one of Friscoâs 5 Star Neighborhoods There are play areas, open spaces, gazebos and three community swimming pools, one with a splash pad. Pets are case by case fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12326 Ducks Lndg have any available units?
12326 Ducks Lndg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12326 Ducks Lndg have?
Some of 12326 Ducks Lndg's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12326 Ducks Lndg currently offering any rent specials?
12326 Ducks Lndg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12326 Ducks Lndg pet-friendly?
Yes, 12326 Ducks Lndg is pet friendly.
Does 12326 Ducks Lndg offer parking?
Yes, 12326 Ducks Lndg offers parking.
Does 12326 Ducks Lndg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12326 Ducks Lndg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12326 Ducks Lndg have a pool?
Yes, 12326 Ducks Lndg has a pool.
Does 12326 Ducks Lndg have accessible units?
No, 12326 Ducks Lndg does not have accessible units.
Does 12326 Ducks Lndg have units with dishwashers?
No, 12326 Ducks Lndg does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District