Location!! Location!! Brand new flooring thru out the property. Spacious one story home with study. Lots of natural light. Walking distance to exemplary award winning FISD schools!! Easy access to 121, groceries, shopping. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12321 Peak Circle have any available units?
12321 Peak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 12321 Peak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12321 Peak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.