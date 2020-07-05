All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12321 Peak Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12321 Peak Circle
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

12321 Peak Circle

12321 Peak Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12321 Peak Circle, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Location!! Location!! Brand new flooring thru out the property. Spacious one story home with study. Lots of natural light. Walking distance to exemplary award winning FISD schools!! Easy access to 121, groceries, shopping. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12321 Peak Circle have any available units?
12321 Peak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 12321 Peak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12321 Peak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12321 Peak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12321 Peak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12321 Peak Circle offer parking?
No, 12321 Peak Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12321 Peak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12321 Peak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12321 Peak Circle have a pool?
No, 12321 Peak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12321 Peak Circle have accessible units?
No, 12321 Peak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12321 Peak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12321 Peak Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 12321 Peak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12321 Peak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District