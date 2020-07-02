Spectacular Bowen Construction in Grayhawk. Master down and study down with French Doors. Beautiful, large kitchen with island, open to living area. Gas built-in cooktop. Corian counter top. Huge backyard. Don't miss it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1232 Seymour Drive have any available units?
1232 Seymour Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 Seymour Drive have?
Some of 1232 Seymour Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Seymour Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Seymour Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.