All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 1232 Seymour Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
1232 Seymour Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:47 AM

1232 Seymour Drive

1232 Seymour Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1232 Seymour Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular Bowen Construction in Grayhawk. Master down and study down with French Doors. Beautiful, large kitchen with island, open to living area. Gas built-in cooktop. Corian counter top. Huge backyard. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Seymour Drive have any available units?
1232 Seymour Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 Seymour Drive have?
Some of 1232 Seymour Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Seymour Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Seymour Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Seymour Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Seymour Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1232 Seymour Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Seymour Drive offers parking.
Does 1232 Seymour Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Seymour Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Seymour Drive have a pool?
No, 1232 Seymour Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Seymour Drive have accessible units?
No, 1232 Seymour Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Seymour Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Seymour Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District