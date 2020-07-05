All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12319 Cajun Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12319 Cajun Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:50 AM

12319 Cajun Drive

12319 Cajun Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12319 Cajun Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice home new carpet and paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12319 Cajun Drive have any available units?
12319 Cajun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12319 Cajun Drive have?
Some of 12319 Cajun Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12319 Cajun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12319 Cajun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12319 Cajun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12319 Cajun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12319 Cajun Drive offer parking?
No, 12319 Cajun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12319 Cajun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12319 Cajun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12319 Cajun Drive have a pool?
No, 12319 Cajun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12319 Cajun Drive have accessible units?
No, 12319 Cajun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12319 Cajun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12319 Cajun Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District