Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12319 Cajun Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:50 AM
12319 Cajun Drive
12319 Cajun Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12319 Cajun Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice home new carpet and paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12319 Cajun Drive have any available units?
12319 Cajun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12319 Cajun Drive have?
Some of 12319 Cajun Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12319 Cajun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12319 Cajun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12319 Cajun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12319 Cajun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 12319 Cajun Drive offer parking?
No, 12319 Cajun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12319 Cajun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12319 Cajun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12319 Cajun Drive have a pool?
No, 12319 Cajun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12319 Cajun Drive have accessible units?
No, 12319 Cajun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12319 Cajun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12319 Cajun Drive has units with dishwashers.
