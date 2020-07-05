All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12316 Riviera Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12316 Riviera Road
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:46 AM

12316 Riviera Road

12316 Riviera Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12316 Riviera Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12316 Riviera Road have any available units?
12316 Riviera Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12316 Riviera Road have?
Some of 12316 Riviera Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12316 Riviera Road currently offering any rent specials?
12316 Riviera Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12316 Riviera Road pet-friendly?
No, 12316 Riviera Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12316 Riviera Road offer parking?
Yes, 12316 Riviera Road offers parking.
Does 12316 Riviera Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12316 Riviera Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12316 Riviera Road have a pool?
No, 12316 Riviera Road does not have a pool.
Does 12316 Riviera Road have accessible units?
No, 12316 Riviera Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12316 Riviera Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12316 Riviera Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District