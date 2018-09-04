12273 Hawk Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous home located in highly sought after Grayhawk neighborhood. Huge kitchen opens to living space and features granite countertops, maple cabinets & a huge granite island. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 Study and upgrades including a new roof and fence, new laminate floors in all the bedrooms, office, dining. Separate breakfast patio off entry is perfect for morning coffee. Great open floorplan with lots of light. Community offers miles of walking & bike trails, play areas, ponds & 2 community pools. Easy access to Eldorado and pool. Feeds into award-winning schools. Application fee $55 PER PERSON 18+. Must have 600+ credit score, no criminal offense, 3x income, no evictions.