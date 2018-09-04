All apartments in Frisco
12273 Hawk Creek Drive
12273 Hawk Creek Drive

12273 Hawk Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12273 Hawk Creek Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous home located in highly sought after Grayhawk neighborhood. Huge kitchen opens to living space and features granite countertops, maple cabinets & a huge granite island. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 Study and upgrades including a new roof and fence, new laminate floors in all the bedrooms, office, dining. Separate breakfast patio off entry is perfect for morning coffee. Great open floorplan with lots of light. Community offers miles of walking & bike trails, play areas, ponds & 2 community pools. Easy access to Eldorado and pool. Feeds into award-winning schools. Application fee $55 PER PERSON 18+. Must have 600+ credit score, no criminal offense, 3x income, no evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12273 Hawk Creek Drive have any available units?
12273 Hawk Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12273 Hawk Creek Drive have?
Some of 12273 Hawk Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12273 Hawk Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12273 Hawk Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12273 Hawk Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12273 Hawk Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12273 Hawk Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 12273 Hawk Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12273 Hawk Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12273 Hawk Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12273 Hawk Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12273 Hawk Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 12273 Hawk Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12273 Hawk Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12273 Hawk Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12273 Hawk Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

