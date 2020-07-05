All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:48 AM

12273 Angelo Drive

12273 Angelo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12273 Angelo Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home in Frisco neighborhood of Panther Creek. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with bay windows over looking spacious backyard.. Loft upstairs with iron railings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12273 Angelo Drive have any available units?
12273 Angelo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 12273 Angelo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12273 Angelo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12273 Angelo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12273 Angelo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12273 Angelo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12273 Angelo Drive offers parking.
Does 12273 Angelo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12273 Angelo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12273 Angelo Drive have a pool?
No, 12273 Angelo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12273 Angelo Drive have accessible units?
No, 12273 Angelo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12273 Angelo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12273 Angelo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12273 Angelo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12273 Angelo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

