Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home in Frisco neighborhood of Panther Creek. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with bay windows over looking spacious backyard.. Loft upstairs with iron railings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12273 Angelo Drive have any available units?
12273 Angelo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 12273 Angelo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12273 Angelo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.