12261 Peak Circle

Wonderful home conveniently located! Updates include newer wood floors throughout except with tile in the bathrooms and new carpet in the bedrooms; open island kitchen with recently replaced kitchen cabinets and granite countertops; and bathrooms with recently replaced cabinets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
