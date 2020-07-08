All apartments in Frisco
12261 Peak Circle

12261 Peak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12261 Peak Circle, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home conveniently located! Updates include newer wood floors throughout except with tile in the bathrooms and new carpet in the bedrooms; open island kitchen with recently replaced kitchen cabinets and granite countertops; and bathrooms with recently replaced cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12261 Peak Circle have any available units?
12261 Peak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12261 Peak Circle have?
Some of 12261 Peak Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12261 Peak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12261 Peak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12261 Peak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12261 Peak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12261 Peak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12261 Peak Circle offers parking.
Does 12261 Peak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12261 Peak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12261 Peak Circle have a pool?
No, 12261 Peak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12261 Peak Circle have accessible units?
No, 12261 Peak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12261 Peak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12261 Peak Circle has units with dishwashers.

