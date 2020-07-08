12261 Peak Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home conveniently located! Updates include newer wood floors throughout except with tile in the bathrooms and new carpet in the bedrooms; open island kitchen with recently replaced kitchen cabinets and granite countertops; and bathrooms with recently replaced cabinets.