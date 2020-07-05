12221 Lazio Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning Mediterranean- style home on cul-de-sac lot in gated Latera. Upgrades throughout, including hand-scraped wood floors, elegant lighting, unique architecture. Large foyer leads to bright two-story family room w view of the backyard. Study w double French doors and huge dining room are off of the foyer. The open gourmet kitchen boasts granite, commercial grade apps & beautiful warm cabinets. Private mstr suite includes huge bath w walk in shower and garden tub and large walk in closet. Convenient guest room and bath also down. Game rm and media rm on second floor and a bedroom balcony! Covered patio and huge private backyd are perfect for entertaining. Mature trees and walking trail access-a Frisco gem.