All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12221 Lazio Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12221 Lazio Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12221 Lazio Lane

12221 Lazio Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12221 Lazio Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Mediterranean- style home on cul-de-sac lot in gated Latera. Upgrades throughout, including hand-scraped wood floors, elegant lighting, unique architecture. Large foyer leads to bright two-story family room w view of the backyard. Study w double French doors and huge dining room are off of the foyer. The open gourmet kitchen boasts granite, commercial grade apps & beautiful warm cabinets. Private mstr suite includes huge bath w walk in shower and garden tub and large walk in closet. Convenient guest room and bath also down. Game rm and media rm on second floor and a bedroom balcony! Covered patio and huge private backyd are perfect for entertaining. Mature trees and walking trail access-a Frisco gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12221 Lazio Lane have any available units?
12221 Lazio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12221 Lazio Lane have?
Some of 12221 Lazio Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12221 Lazio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12221 Lazio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12221 Lazio Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12221 Lazio Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12221 Lazio Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12221 Lazio Lane offers parking.
Does 12221 Lazio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12221 Lazio Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12221 Lazio Lane have a pool?
No, 12221 Lazio Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12221 Lazio Lane have accessible units?
No, 12221 Lazio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12221 Lazio Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12221 Lazio Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District