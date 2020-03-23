All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12170 Limestone Drive

12170 Limestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12170 Limestone Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Goodman Custom Home with corner lot in highly sought after Northridge subdivision of West Frisco. Lots of new updates and upgrades to this home including a recent complete master bath remodel that will WOW! Popular 1.5 story floorplan with large game room and bath upstairs, master and remaining beds down with full baths. 4th bedroom converted to office use but easily transition if desired. Lightning rod and super charge protector system, ring doorbell system front and back. Enjoy entertaining in your private pool sized backyard complete with a stamped concrete patio and pergola. East facing backyard. Solar shades surrounding home for added efficiency. Location Location just two miles to the DNT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12170 Limestone Drive have any available units?
12170 Limestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12170 Limestone Drive have?
Some of 12170 Limestone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12170 Limestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12170 Limestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12170 Limestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12170 Limestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12170 Limestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12170 Limestone Drive offers parking.
Does 12170 Limestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12170 Limestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12170 Limestone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12170 Limestone Drive has a pool.
Does 12170 Limestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 12170 Limestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12170 Limestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12170 Limestone Drive has units with dishwashers.

