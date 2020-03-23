12170 Limestone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Lovely Goodman Custom Home with corner lot in highly sought after Northridge subdivision of West Frisco. Lots of new updates and upgrades to this home including a recent complete master bath remodel that will WOW! Popular 1.5 story floorplan with large game room and bath upstairs, master and remaining beds down with full baths. 4th bedroom converted to office use but easily transition if desired. Lightning rod and super charge protector system, ring doorbell system front and back. Enjoy entertaining in your private pool sized backyard complete with a stamped concrete patio and pergola. East facing backyard. Solar shades surrounding home for added efficiency. Location Location just two miles to the DNT!!