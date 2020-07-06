All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12134 Half Hitch Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12134 Half Hitch Trl
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:40 AM

12134 Half Hitch Trl

12134 Half Hitch Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12134 Half Hitch Trail, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Single family - Property Id: 135112

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135112p
Property Id 135112

(RLNE5017766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl have any available units?
12134 Half Hitch Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 12134 Half Hitch Trl currently offering any rent specials?
12134 Half Hitch Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12134 Half Hitch Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12134 Half Hitch Trl is pet friendly.
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl offer parking?
No, 12134 Half Hitch Trl does not offer parking.
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12134 Half Hitch Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl have a pool?
No, 12134 Half Hitch Trl does not have a pool.
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl have accessible units?
No, 12134 Half Hitch Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12134 Half Hitch Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12134 Half Hitch Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District