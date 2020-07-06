Rent Calculator
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:40 AM
12134 Half Hitch Trl
12134 Half Hitch Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
12134 Half Hitch Trail, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Single family - Property Id: 135112
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135112p
Property Id 135112
(RLNE5017766)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl have any available units?
12134 Half Hitch Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 12134 Half Hitch Trl currently offering any rent specials?
12134 Half Hitch Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12134 Half Hitch Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12134 Half Hitch Trl is pet friendly.
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl offer parking?
No, 12134 Half Hitch Trl does not offer parking.
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12134 Half Hitch Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl have a pool?
No, 12134 Half Hitch Trl does not have a pool.
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl have accessible units?
No, 12134 Half Hitch Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12134 Half Hitch Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12134 Half Hitch Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12134 Half Hitch Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
