1211 Hazel Green Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautiful home! 5 Bedrooms with a Study or 6 Bedroom if you would like to convert. The Master bedroom and study are downstairs with the secondary bedrooms, living, and media room upstairs. Media room is wired for surround sound for your entertainment. Kitchen offers granite countertops with lovely island, huge cabinets, wonderful tile backsplash and gorgeous ceramic tile floors. Great curb appeal.



From Dallas N Tollway Go West on Panther Creek. Right on Grayhawk, Left on Polo Heights, Right on Hazel Green. Home is on Left.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



