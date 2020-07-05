All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1211 Hazel Green Drive

1211 Hazel Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Hazel Green Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful home! 5 Bedrooms with a Study or 6 Bedroom if you would like to convert. The Master bedroom and study are downstairs with the secondary bedrooms, living, and media room upstairs. Media room is wired for surround sound for your entertainment. Kitchen offers granite countertops with lovely island, huge cabinets, wonderful tile backsplash and gorgeous ceramic tile floors. Great curb appeal.

From Dallas N Tollway Go West on Panther Creek. Right on Grayhawk, Left on Polo Heights, Right on Hazel Green. Home is on Left.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Hazel Green Drive have any available units?
1211 Hazel Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Hazel Green Drive have?
Some of 1211 Hazel Green Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Hazel Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Hazel Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Hazel Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Hazel Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Hazel Green Drive offer parking?
No, 1211 Hazel Green Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Hazel Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Hazel Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Hazel Green Drive have a pool?
No, 1211 Hazel Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Hazel Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 1211 Hazel Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Hazel Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Hazel Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

