Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:09 AM

12032 Del Rio Drive

12032 Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12032 Del Rio Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Amazing location in N Dallas Suburbs! IMPECCABLE Clean Home! Exotic granite countertops with deep single undermount sink, upgraded appliances, designer backsplash & tile in the wet areas, laminate wood flooring and fresh paint throughout. French doors into a nice home office. Open bright and airy floor plan with high ceilings, neutral colors, split bedrooms, nice storage, large covered patio & 2 blocks from park & playground. Refrigerator included in the rent!! See lease application instructions online. Contact Gary w questions 214-789-6213.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12032 Del Rio Drive have any available units?
12032 Del Rio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12032 Del Rio Drive have?
Some of 12032 Del Rio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12032 Del Rio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12032 Del Rio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12032 Del Rio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12032 Del Rio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12032 Del Rio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12032 Del Rio Drive offers parking.
Does 12032 Del Rio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12032 Del Rio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12032 Del Rio Drive have a pool?
No, 12032 Del Rio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12032 Del Rio Drive have accessible units?
No, 12032 Del Rio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12032 Del Rio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12032 Del Rio Drive has units with dishwashers.

