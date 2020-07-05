Rent Calculator
12018 Biloxi Drive
12018 Biloxi Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12018 Biloxi Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, open floor plan in Plantation Resort! Large living and dining area, wood floors. NEW PAINT, CARPET and TILE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12018 Biloxi Drive have any available units?
12018 Biloxi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12018 Biloxi Drive have?
Some of 12018 Biloxi Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12018 Biloxi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12018 Biloxi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12018 Biloxi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12018 Biloxi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 12018 Biloxi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12018 Biloxi Drive offers parking.
Does 12018 Biloxi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12018 Biloxi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12018 Biloxi Drive have a pool?
No, 12018 Biloxi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12018 Biloxi Drive have accessible units?
No, 12018 Biloxi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12018 Biloxi Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12018 Biloxi Drive has units with dishwashers.
