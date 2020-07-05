All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:20 AM

1201 Shadybrook Lane

1201 Shadybrook Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Shadybrook Ln, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful home within minutes from Dallas North Tollway and 121. Large open kitchen to living room with a wall of windows to the backyard. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a large bonus room upstairs has laminate wood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Shadybrook Lane have any available units?
1201 Shadybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 1201 Shadybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Shadybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Shadybrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Shadybrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1201 Shadybrook Lane offer parking?
No, 1201 Shadybrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Shadybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Shadybrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Shadybrook Lane have a pool?
No, 1201 Shadybrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Shadybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1201 Shadybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Shadybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Shadybrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Shadybrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Shadybrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

