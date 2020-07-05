Beautiful home within minutes from Dallas North Tollway and 121. Large open kitchen to living room with a wall of windows to the backyard. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a large bonus room upstairs has laminate wood floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 Shadybrook Lane have any available units?
1201 Shadybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 1201 Shadybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Shadybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.