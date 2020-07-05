All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:45 PM

12007 Peachtree Lane

12007 Peachtree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12007 Peachtree Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12007 Peachtree Lane have any available units?
12007 Peachtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12007 Peachtree Lane have?
Some of 12007 Peachtree Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12007 Peachtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12007 Peachtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12007 Peachtree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12007 Peachtree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12007 Peachtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12007 Peachtree Lane offers parking.
Does 12007 Peachtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12007 Peachtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12007 Peachtree Lane have a pool?
No, 12007 Peachtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12007 Peachtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 12007 Peachtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12007 Peachtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12007 Peachtree Lane has units with dishwashers.

