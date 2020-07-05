Rent Calculator
12 Trails Place
12 the Trails Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12 the Trails Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice Condo community with spacious bedrooms, breakfast nook, and large living area, updated. Carport, and storage building. Fenced in patio area. Convenient location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Trails Place have any available units?
12 Trails Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12 Trails Place have?
Some of 12 Trails Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12 Trails Place currently offering any rent specials?
12 Trails Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Trails Place pet-friendly?
No, 12 Trails Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 12 Trails Place offer parking?
Yes, 12 Trails Place offers parking.
Does 12 Trails Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Trails Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Trails Place have a pool?
No, 12 Trails Place does not have a pool.
Does 12 Trails Place have accessible units?
No, 12 Trails Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Trails Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Trails Place has units with dishwashers.
