Frisco, TX
11977 Tyler Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:13 PM

11977 Tyler Drive

11977 Tyler Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11977 Tyler Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 5 bed, 3 bath, 4,326 sq. ft. home in Frisco, TX! Open floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counter space and breakfast area. Spacious living room with fireplace and elegant formal dining room. Massive master suite features dual sinks. Huge secondary rooms. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

