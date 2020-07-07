Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11917 Clearpoint Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11917 Clearpoint Court
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:38 AM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11917 Clearpoint Court
11917 Clearpoint Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11917 Clearpoint Ct, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4973031)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11917 Clearpoint Court have any available units?
11917 Clearpoint Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 11917 Clearpoint Court currently offering any rent specials?
11917 Clearpoint Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11917 Clearpoint Court pet-friendly?
No, 11917 Clearpoint Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 11917 Clearpoint Court offer parking?
No, 11917 Clearpoint Court does not offer parking.
Does 11917 Clearpoint Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11917 Clearpoint Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11917 Clearpoint Court have a pool?
No, 11917 Clearpoint Court does not have a pool.
Does 11917 Clearpoint Court have accessible units?
No, 11917 Clearpoint Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11917 Clearpoint Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11917 Clearpoint Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11917 Clearpoint Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11917 Clearpoint Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District